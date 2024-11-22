Weather Forecast

As cold front drops temps in South Florida, here's how long it will last

The Friday morning temperatures will likely be the coolest since February

By Adam Berg

NBC Universal, Inc.

The chilly air arrived in South Florida overnight Friday, with temperatures dropping into the 50s.

The Friday morning temperatures will likely be the coolest since February.

Humidity is way down and that will allow sunshine to be way up. Highs will limp into the low-mid-70s Friday afternoon, almost ten degrees below average.

These daytime highs will also flirt with some of the coolest numbers we’ve seen since February.

Expect very similar numbers into Saturday with our slow warming trend beginning on Sunday.

It's looking like a three-day stretch of morning 50s and afternoon 70s. The 80s will move back in next week.

