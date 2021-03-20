Asian Community Organizations to Hold Prayer Vigil in Davie Following Deadly Shooting in Atlanta

South Florida Asian community organizations will be holding a prayer vigil Saturday to honor the victims and families of the tragic shooting in Atlanta, Georgia and other Asian Americans that have been victim to hate crimes throughout the country.

In the spirit of cross-community unity, organizations like Asian American Federation of Florida, Florida Asian Services, and South Florida Asian community and Friends among others will hosting the vigil Saturday, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., at Gandhi Square in Davie --- 14864-14892 Stirling Road, Davie, FL 33331.

“We are devastated and beyond heartbroken by these acts of violence, especially as they are compounded with the attacks Asian Americans have faced throughout the COVID-19 pandemic since 2020,” Winnie Tang, Vice President of Asian American Federation of Florida said in a statement. “Regardless of the motive, the Atlanta shootings are clear and present danger to South Florida, being too close for comfort. The shootings attacked Asian American businesses. We cannot just sit by and watch in silence. We need to take action.”