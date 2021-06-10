Aventura

Aspiring Rapper Arrested in Connection With Aventura Mall Shooting

18-year-old accused of carrying concealed firearm at mall on same day three people were shot

By NBC 6 Digital Team

NBC Universal, Inc.

An aspiring local rapper has been arrested in connection with last month's shooting at Aventura Mall, records showed.

Chrisey Irwim Pressley, 18, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of carrying a concealed firearm, according to an arrest report.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

Pressley, listed as a singer in the arrest report, goes by the stage name FBE Chris on Apple Music, YouTube and other sites.

Miami-Dade Corrections
Chrisey Irwim Pressley, also known as FBE Chris

The charges stem from the May 8 shooting that left three people wounded by gunfire and two others injured in the resulting melee as shoppers ran for cover and fled the mall.

Local

Orlando 18 hours ago

Jurassic World VelociCoaster Opens at Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure

Broward 5 hours ago

South Florida Gym Said Members Quit Over BLM, Pride Flags Hung Inside

Aventura Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument between two groups that quickly escalated into gunfire and led to the mall's evacuation.

Pressley isn't charged in the shooting, but the arrest report said he was seen on surveillance video pulling a handgun out of his sweatshirt and running through the mall with the weapon drawn.

Pressley was booked into jail and released on $5,000 bond, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

No other arrests have been made in the shooting.

This article tagged under:

AventuraMiami-Dade CountyAventura Mall
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us