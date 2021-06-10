Aspiring Rapper Arrested in Connection With Aventura Mall Shooting

An aspiring local rapper has been arrested in connection with last month's shooting at Aventura Mall, records showed.

Chrisey Irwim Pressley, 18, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of carrying a concealed firearm, according to an arrest report.

Pressley, listed as a singer in the arrest report, goes by the stage name FBE Chris on Apple Music, YouTube and other sites.

Miami-Dade Corrections

The charges stem from the May 8 shooting that left three people wounded by gunfire and two others injured in the resulting melee as shoppers ran for cover and fled the mall.

Aventura Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument between two groups that quickly escalated into gunfire and led to the mall's evacuation.

Pressley isn't charged in the shooting, but the arrest report said he was seen on surveillance video pulling a handgun out of his sweatshirt and running through the mall with the weapon drawn.

Pressley was booked into jail and released on $5,000 bond, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

No other arrests have been made in the shooting.