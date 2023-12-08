At least 2 hospitalized after rollover crash in southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood

At least two people were hospitalized after a rollover crash in a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood Friday morning, officials said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Southwest 21st Terrace and 92nd Avenue.

Footage showed a silver pickup truck on its side in front of a home with major damage.

A white work van with heavy front end damage was in the yard of the home next door.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said two people were taken to a local hospital as trauma alerts. There could be a third patient, officials said.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.