At Least 3 People Killed in Morning Crash in SW Miami-Dade: Police

Police are investigating a fatal car crash that took place Tuesday morning in Southwest Miami-Dade and killed at least three people according to Miami-Dade Police.

Chopper 6 was over the scene near the intersection of Sunset Drive and Southwest 92nd Avenue, where one car involved crashed into a pole near the scene while a second car involved was located west of the scene.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

MDPD said two females and a male were killed in the car that hit the pole, but did not release their identities at this time. Police said the driver of the second car survived.

At least one person was transported to Kendall Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert, but police did not identify if that was the driver of the second car.

Sunset Drive remains closed in both directions between 91st and 93rd Avenues and drivers are advised to avoid the area for much of the morning as an investigation and cleanup continue at the scene.