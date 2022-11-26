South Florida

At Least 9 Hospitalized After Car Crash in Tamarac: BSO

Several juveniles were injured and transported to area hospitals, according to BSO.

By NBC 6

At least 9 people are hospitalized after two vehicles crashed in Tamarac Saturday afternoon, according to Broward Sheriff's Office.

Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a traffic crash involving two vehicles near west Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 50th Avenue in Tamarac around 6 p.m. BSO said.

BSO’s Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash.

The westbound and eastbound lanes of Commercial Boulevard between the Turnpike and Rock Island Road in Tamarac are shut down due to the investigation, BSO said.

No other information was immediately released.

