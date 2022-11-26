At Least 9 Hospitalized After Car Crash in Tamarac: BSO

At least 9 people are hospitalized after two vehicles crashed in Tamarac Saturday afternoon, according to Broward Sheriff's Office.

Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a traffic crash involving two vehicles near west Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 50th Avenue in Tamarac around 6 p.m. BSO said.

Several juveniles were injured and transported to area hospitals, according to BSO.

BSO’s Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash.

The westbound and eastbound lanes of Commercial Boulevard between the Turnpike and Rock Island Road in Tamarac are shut down due to the investigation, BSO said.

🚦TRAFFIC ALERT🚦The westbound and eastbound lanes of Commercial Boulevard between the Turnpike and Rock Island Road in Tamarac are shut down due to a traffic investigation. Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/C082DuZAX2 — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) November 27, 2022

No other information was immediately released.

