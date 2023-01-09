Attorney for Shooting Victim at French Montana Shoot Plans to File Lawsuit

An attorney for a blogger who was shot and injured during a music video shoot for rapper French Montana is planning to file a lawsuit as police still search for the gunman responsible.

Carl Leon was invited to the rapper's music video shoot Thursday night outside The Licking restaurant, his attorney said.

“Sometime during the break of one of the scenes, that’s when he heard gunshots. He didn’t know what happened, like everyone else. He took off running. As he’s running, he fell at some point," said attorney Josiah Graham. "When he gets up, he discovers he’s been shot."

Graham said that the 25-year-old was shot in the stomach and hand, and a bullet grazed his ear. Nine other people, including rapper Rob49, were also injured in the shooting

“Just literally less than an inch away from sure death," Graham said.

Leon, who is now recovering from home after surgeries, is now seeking justice through a lawsuit. His attorney said they're seeking more witnesses and victims and plan to pursue all legal avenues.

Witness Wilmark Baez loaned his low rider and two dogs to the rapper’s production team for the music video. His French bulldog went missing during the shooting but was returned Sunday night.

"My car is still impounded. Still don’t know how much I owe," Baez said. "I never got paid for the music video because everyone scrambled."

Baez was also told a man was robbed during the shoot, but Miami Gardens Police have not confirmed a motive.

Police said in a statement that the necessary permits were not obtained by the organizers of the music video production — which is against city policy — and if the required agencies were notified ahead of time, officers would have been in place to safeguard the community.

"One of the biggest deterrents to crime is a police presence or some type of security infrastructure, but certainly with police officers," Graham said.