ATV Riders, Dirt Bikers Hit South Florida Streets For MLK Rideout

ATV and dirt bike riders hit the streets of South Florida Monday for the annual MLK weekend rideout.

Footage showed a large group of riders running red lights and weaving in and out of traffic in Miami-Dade.

Smaller groups of riders hit the streets over the weekend, leading to arrests, traffic citations and dozens of vehicles being impounded.

Miami-Dade Police said they made more than a dozen arrests and impounded 18 vehicles since Saturday. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said they made two arrests and towed away 13 vehicles.

The riders call it "Wheels Up, Guns Down" but police say the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend tradition puts drivers at risk and has become increasingly dangerous.

The original purpose was to protest against gun violence. The event has become nationally known, attracting people from all over the country.

Law enforcement said they'll continue to crack down on the riders, confiscating illegal bikes and ATVs, levying fines and making arrests. Officials said they won’t be chasing the bikes but will be watching them from air and will move officers to contain them.