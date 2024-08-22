Authorities investigate fire at West Park home

Officials are investigating a fire in a Broward County home on Thursday morning.

The flames are out on the house on SW 32nd Court off of Hallandale Beach Boulevard in West Park, but a large scene remained at 6 a.m.

A distraught homeowner, who did not want to speak on camera, said the fire started in a bedroom. They said no one was injured, and the pets also made it out in time.

Firefighters continued to spray water and used an ax to chip away at different parts of drywall.

Video shows burned windows and ash on the door.