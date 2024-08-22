Broward County

Authorities investigate fire at West Park home

The flames are out on the house on SW 32nd Court off of Hallandale Beach Boulevard in West Park

By Bri Buckley

Officials are investigating a fire in a Broward County home on Thursday morning.

The flames are out on the house on SW 32nd Court off of Hallandale Beach Boulevard in West Park, but a large scene remained at 6 a.m.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

A distraught homeowner, who did not want to speak on camera, said the fire started in a bedroom. They said no one was injured, and the pets also made it out in time.

Firefighters continued to spray water and used an ax to chip away at different parts of drywall.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Video shows burned windows and ash on the door.

This article tagged under:

Broward County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us