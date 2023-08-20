Authorities searching for inmate who escaped from facility in Miami-Dade

Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from a facility in Miami-Dade Friday evening.

Joshua Thompson, 31, escaped from the Miami North Community Release Center at 7090 Northwest 41st Street, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

The facility is linked to the State of Florida's Department of Corrections.

Thompson fled on foot and was later spotted by police behind a building in the area of 85th Avenue and Northwest 33rd Street, officials said.

Officers set up a perimeter but weren't able to take Thompson into custody.

Thompson has a lengthy criminal history that includes convictions for burglary and grand theft in Broward, records showed.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call authorities.