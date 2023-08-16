Authorities searching for prisoner who escaped from hospital in Pembroke Pines

Authorities are searching for a prisoner who escaped from the South Florida State Hospital in Pembroke Pines late Tuesday.
Jeremiah Garza, 32, was last seen at the hospital around midnight, Pembroke Pines Police officials said Wednesday.
Garza is 5-foot-9, with shoulder-length dark hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a red and black striped shirt, camouflage pants and a brown coat.
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.
Police said residents should not approach Garza, who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 954-431-2200.