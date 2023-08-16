Pembroke Pines

Authorities searching for prisoner who escaped from hospital in Pembroke Pines

Jeremiah Garza, 32, was last seen at the hospital around midnight, Pembroke Pines Police officials said Wednesday

By Brian Hamacher

File image of a Pembroke Pines Police vehicle
NBC6

Authorities are searching for a prisoner who escaped from the South Florida State Hospital in Pembroke Pines late Tuesday.

Garza is 5-foot-9, with shoulder-length dark hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a red and black striped shirt, camouflage pants and a brown coat.

Police said residents should not approach Garza, who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 954-431-2200.

This article tagged under:

Pembroke PinesSouth FloridaBroward County
