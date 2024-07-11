Authorities, SWAT swarm Fort Lauderdale shopping plaza after reported shooting

Police officers including SWAT members swarmed a Fort Lauderdale shopping plaza after a reported shooting Thursday.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said officers responded to the 3300 block of W. Broward Boulevard after receiving reports of a shooting.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed a large police presence at the shopping center, with some officers in tactical gear with weapons drawn.

RAW: Police officers including SWAT members swarmed a Fort Lauderdale shopping plaza after a reported shooting Thursday.

At one point, an armed SWAT vehicle arrived and moved in, smashing the entrance of a business at the shopping plaza.

#PoliceActivity: #FLPD is investigating reports of a shooting in the 3300 block of W Broward Blvd. Traffic on W Broward Blvd. is blocked and motorists are encouraged to find an alternative route. At this time, this appears to be an isolated incident and not an active shooter. pic.twitter.com/elZkWT6tAf — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) July 11, 2024

Negotiators were at the scene, police said, but they haven't confirmed whether someone was barricaded inside the business.

Police haven't given any other details on the incident, including whether anyone was injured, but said it's an active scene.

