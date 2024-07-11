Fort Lauderdale

Authorities, SWAT swarm Fort Lauderdale shopping plaza after reported shooting

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said officers responded to the 3300 block of W. Broward Boulevard after receiving reports of a shooting

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police officers including SWAT members swarmed a Fort Lauderdale shopping plaza after a reported shooting Thursday.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said officers responded to the 3300 block of W. Broward Boulevard after receiving reports of a shooting.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed a large police presence at the shopping center, with some officers in tactical gear with weapons drawn.

At one point, an armed SWAT vehicle arrived and moved in, smashing the entrance of a business at the shopping plaza.

Negotiators were at the scene, police said, but they haven't confirmed whether someone was barricaded inside the business.

Police haven't given any other details on the incident, including whether anyone was injured, but said it's an active scene.

