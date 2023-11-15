Band director at high school in Miami-Dade arrested, accused of sex acts with student

A teacher and band director at a high school in Miami-Dade has been arrested after he was accused of sex acts with an underage student, police said.

Scott Michael Davis, a teacher at South Dade Senior High School, was arrested at the school on Tuesday, an arrest report said.

Davis, 47, faces two counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a child, and one count of offenses against students by an authority figure.

Miami-Dade Corrections Scott Michael Davis

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

According to the report, police began their investigation after receiving a Crime Stoppers tip about a potential inappropriate relationship between a school employee and a student.

An investigator went to the school and interviewed the student, who said he'd engaged in a romantic relationship with Davis, the report said.

The student said he was in a mental crisis in November 2022 over a break-up that caused him to be hospitalized, and that Davis, his band director, went to the hospital to check on him, the report said.

Since that visit, Davis allowed the student to "confide in him and be there emotionally in the minor victim's needs," the report said.

In September 2023, the student and Davis began a romantic and physical relationship, which involved touching and kissing in the band room at the school, the report said.

On two separate occasions after school hours, Davis would pick the student up at his home and drive to Cutler Bay, where they would perform sex acts on each other in the car, the report said.

Davis was interviewed by detectives at the school and gave a full confession, the report said.

Davis was booked into jail where his bond was set at $16,000, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

"Miami-Dade County Public Schools is deeply troubled by the disturbing allegations made against this individual. After a thorough investigation by the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department, the individual’s employment with the District was terminated and he was subsequently arrested," the district said in a statement Wednesday. "Conduct such as the one he is accused of will not be tolerated. As such, the District will ensure the individual is precluded from seeking future employment with the District."