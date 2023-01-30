Bank Robbery Suspect Fatally Shot by Broward Deputies in Pompano Beach: BSO

An armed bank robbery suspect who crashed while fleeing from authorities was shot and killed by Broward Sheriff's deputies during a confrontation in Pompano Beach Monday morning, officials said.

The incident began shortly before 10 a.m. when a TD Bank at 3785 N. Federal Highway in Oakland Park was robbed at gunpoint.

No shots were fired and no one was injured in the robbery.

A short time later, the vehicle involved in the robbery was spotted and deputies tried to stop it, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

The suspect fled before they eventually crashed into a pole around 10:30 a.m. in the area of Northeast 4th Avenue and East Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach.

Deputies tried to get the suspect to surrender but he refused to comply, and at one point he set the vehicle on fire, officials said.

When he showed a firearm, four deputies opened fire, killing him at the scene, officials said. His identity hasn't been released.

Footage showed multiple Broward Sheriff's Office vehicles and deputies in the area which was closed off with yellow police tape. A car was up on a sidewalk and a body was covered by a yellow tarp.

#HappeningNow FBI Agents, BSO investigating alleged bank robbery at TD Bank at 3785 N. Federal Hwy Monday. Sources tell @nbc6 the suspect drove away and crashed along Atlantic Blvd in #PompanoBeach, then deputies shot and killed him pic.twitter.com/t6cb4g9OZY — Marissa Bagg (@MarissaNBC6) January 30, 2023

BSO officials said the circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.

Due to police activity, expect heavy traffic in the 400 block of East Atlantic Blvd in both directions. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/HS28HSPNqp — Broward Sheriff's Office Pompano Beach District (@BSOPompanoBeach) January 30, 2023

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.