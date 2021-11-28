Miami Beach

Barrage of Gunfire Shatters Miami Beach Storefront

Witnesses said a gunman targeted a man inside a Snipes shoe store in Miami Beach on Sunday afternoon.

By Laura Rodriguez and Gabi Rodriguez

Officers responded to the scene of a shooting outside of a Snipes shoe store in Miami Beach on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred along the 1300 block of Washington Avenue, just blocks away from the police department. 

Witnesses say the shooter appeared to be targeting someone inside the store and shot multiple times without any regard for others inside. 

There are no known victims, however the barrage of gunfire shattered the Snipes storefront and terrified three employees.

“Everybody just pretty much ran to the back of the store, even out the back door,” said a Snipes store manager. 

The manager said this all started with a fight between two men on Washington Avenue, in which one man ran inside the store and the other came back with a gun.

Snipes employees say the man who was apparently targeted ran out of the back of the store.

An employee at a nearby business recalls hearing about five gunshots, all back-to-back.

A black Audi was also caught in the crossfire and now has two bullet holes.

After losing a lot of business on their busiest day of the week, Snipes employees are cooperating with police to help solve this case.

The store is boarding up and will likely remain closed Monday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS

