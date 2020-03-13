Bay Harbor Island Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus; School Closed as a Result

What to Know Health officials in Florida announced overnight a total of 16 more positive cases of the novel coronavirus

Officials in one Miami-Dade town are confirming an employee is among those who have tested positive for the coronavirus that has been sweeping the globe.

The town of Bay Harbor Islands said the employee, who self-isolated earlier this week, has tested positive and remains isolated and under medical care.

City officials did not identify the person but said that they counted toward Broward County’s numbers and was not one of the two people identified from Miami-Dade County by the state’s Department of Health.

The employee reportedly worked at an aftercare program at the Ruth K. Broard/ Bay Harbor K-8 Center, which is now closed until further notice.

Health officials in Florida announced overnight a total of 16 more positive cases of the novel coronavirus, including four new cases in Broward County that brings up the state's total number of cases to 42.

Broward County officials declared a state of emergency to make way for more resources to fight the spread of COVID-19 as school superintendent Robert Runcie stressed that the school system does not have any confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday.

The new coronavirus — which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization on Wednesday — causes only mild or moderate symptoms for most people. But it can cause more severe illness including pneumonia in older adults and people with existing health problems. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus, which causes COVID-19, within weeks.

Even though most cases in Florida are linked to travel outside the state, universities, government officials and businesses are taking measures to control the spread within the state.

As a further precaution ahead of Tuesday's presidential primary, the governor urged elections officials to move any polling places away from nursing homes or other facilities that house or care for the elderly. And he suspended all official travel for state employees for 30 days.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced Thursday he was canceling several events, such as a county fair, and the Miami Open tennis tournament.

Gimenez also announced a county-wide state of emergency. Numerous cities in Miami-Dade, including Miami, Miami Beach, and Coral Gables, announced similar emergency declarations Thursday.

Later Thursday, it was learned that Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Florida Sen. Rick Scott were self-isolating after possibly coming in contact with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s communications director, who tested positive for the new coronavirus after a trip to South Florida. Gimenez's office announced he would also self-isolate.

NASCAR announced a March 22 race in Homestead, Florida would take place without fans.