Miami Gardens

Bicyclist struck and killed by driver in Miami Gardens: Police

A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a black Nissan was traveling north on NW 2nd Avenue when they lost control, Miami Gardens police said

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A bicyclist died after they were hit by a car in Miami Gardens on Thursday morning, police said.

The incident happened around 6:15 a.m. in the 200 block of Northwest 182nd Street.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Miami Gardens Police officials said the driver of a black Nissan was traveling north on Northwest 2nd Avenue when they lost control, cut through the trees and landed "on the side perimeter road," striking the victim.

The bicyclist, whose name was not immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The driver immediately stopped and remained on scene, authorities said. Their name was not provided.

It is also not yet known if the driver will be facing charges.

Officers could be seen gathered around the mangled Nissan with broken windows. A palm tree and streetlight also appeared to have been knocked down during the crash.

Local

Hollywood 2 hours ago

‘We want answers': Students stunned after South Florida college abruptly announces closure

Caught on Camera 3 hours ago

Bodycam shows moments after child rescued from hot car at Hollywood Walmart while mom allegedly shopped

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami GardensCar crashes
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us