Bicyclist struck and killed by driver in Miami Gardens: Police

A bicyclist died after they were hit by a car in Miami Gardens on Thursday morning, police said.

The incident happened around 6:15 a.m. in the 200 block of Northwest 182nd Street.

Miami Gardens Police officials said the driver of a black Nissan was traveling north on Northwest 2nd Avenue when they lost control, cut through the trees and landed "on the side perimeter road," striking the victim.

The bicyclist, whose name was not immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver immediately stopped and remained on scene, authorities said. Their name was not provided.

It is also not yet known if the driver will be facing charges.

Officers could be seen gathered around the mangled Nissan with broken windows. A palm tree and streetlight also appeared to have been knocked down during the crash.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.