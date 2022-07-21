Biden Admin Invests $1.5 Billion Toward Everglades Restoration

The River of Grass is getting an upgrade thanks to the Biden Administration’s $1.5 billion investment in Everglades restoration, including $1.1 billion through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“It is the largest federal investment in our River of Grass restoration effort ever," said Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D FL-23.

Congresswoman Wasserman Schultz and White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu have been working hand in hand to push for more funding for this unique ecosystem.

On Thursday, they were joined by environmental advocates in South Florida for an airboat ride through the Everglades showcasing the beauty of these wetlands.

“This ecosystem is really one of the wonders of the world. This is a gift not only to the nation but the world as well," Landrieu said. "The restoration that is going to go on here done by the partners that are here is not just a restoration of a place to come visit or a place for people to work, but a restoration of a home for people that have been here for a very long time."

The Miccosukee Tribe treasures this natural wonder, which is their home. According to the National Park Service, 50% of the historic Everglades have been developed. Those who back these restoration efforts say the survival of the remaining land and getting the waterway flowing is beneficial for everyone.

“It’s not only an essential habit for fish and wildlife, it’s a system that provides drinking water for millions of Floridians. It protects all of our communities from increasingly intense hurricanes and floods,” Wasserman Schultz said.

These funds will go towards specific construction projects to safeguard communities in the surrounding area from the effects of climate change, create more jobs, strengthen Florida’s tourism economy, and protect the critical ecosystem and water supplies of the Everglades.

Biden’s 2023 budget is also requesting an additional $407 million towards continuing this important work in our tropical treasure.