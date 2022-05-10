‘Bittersweet': Mother Reflects on Arrest of Son's Accused Murderer

Aurianna McNear remembers the good times with her son as a way to help her cope with his loss.

“The kid was a jokester,” McNear said. “He was funny. Always up for a challenge and a thrill. He was super-hyperactive.”

Her son, 17-year-old Cairi McNear, was shot and killed last Wednesday on the 7100 block of 14th Place in Miami before heading to school.

“My heart stopped,” McNear said. “It was deep sorrow, deep pain. That’s my boy. That’s my Cai.”

On Monday, police arrested a 15-year-old for Cairi’s murder.

McNear calls the arrest “bittersweet.”

“There’s nothing comforting about that, knowing that another mother is going through the same pain that I’m going through,” she said. “She lost a son, and I lost a son.”

According to an arrest report, the suspect got into an argument with Cairi, then pulled a gun out of his pants and shot him multiple times.

Police say the accused shooter then took off on a mini bike.

Cairi died at the scene.

“Whatever the reason, it was senseless,” McNear said.

“It shouldn’t have happened, but it did. Now, I’m at a point where what’s the resolution?" she said. "Being angry or vengeful isn’t gonna solve anything.”

Police say the suspect has been charged with second-degree murder.