2 People Injured After 2 Boats Catch Fire in Dania Beach

Two people were rushed to the hospital Wednesday after two boats erupted in flames in Dania Beach.

Rescue crews were able to extinguish the fire, which broke out near 399 Lewis Lane Wednesday afternoon. Video showed plumes of smoke surrounding both vessels as officials with Broward Sheriff's Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

Officials said the two victims were working on the boat when the fire broke out. The fire started on one vessel, then spread to another.

Two victims were transported to Broward Health with burn injuries, officials said. One victim sustained significant burns to their legs, torso and back. The other victim suffered minor burns.

#BSFR is operating on the scene of a working boat fire at 399 Lewis Lane in @DaniaBeachFL Two vessels fully involved, 2 patients transported with burn injuries. No firefighter casualties reported. Fire now out. pic.twitter.com/ATVvQGihEz — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) August 18, 2021

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Please check back for updates.