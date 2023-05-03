Boater Finds $640K Worth of Cocaine Floating in the Florida Keys

A large bundle of cocaine worth hundreds of thousands of dollars was found floating in the Florida Keys, authorities said.

A boater found the bundle floating near Islamorada on Tuesday and contacted authorities, U.S. Border Patrol officials said.

𝑰𝒔𝒍𝒂𝒎𝒐𝒓𝒂𝒅𝒂, 𝑭𝑳; Yesterday, a boater in the #FloridaKeys discovered 16 bricks (41 lbs) of cocaine floating at sea & contacted authorities. The drugs were turned over to #BorderPatrol custody. They have an approx. street value of $640,000.#flkeys #florida #drugbust pic.twitter.com/k7oqiXWz1X — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) May 3, 2023

Inside the bundle were 16 bricks of cocaine weighing about 41 pounds, officials said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The approximate street value of the cocaine is $640,000, officials said.

The drugs were turned over to Border Patrol custody.