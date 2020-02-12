Boca Raton Closer to Allowing Medical Marijuana to be Sold in City

Residents in one South Florida city are now one step closer to being able to purchase medical marijuana inside their own limits.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports that the city council in Boca Raton approved zoning that would allow for dispensaries and pharmacies to set up shop – with amendments approved requiting them to be above 2,500 square feet in size and each one located at least 4,000 feet from each other.

"I'm absolutely thrilled by the outcome, it was really down to the wire but I'm really happy," supporter Eric Sevell said after the vote.

Two council members voiced their opposition over the amendments and the idea of allowing the item to be sold in the city’s limits.

"I hear it and my heart goes out to people that really care about this. I'm not hearing this from the basic population that I'm dealing with," councilwoman Andrea Levine O’rourke told the station.

The amendments take effect immediately, though officials did not say if any plans have already been place for business to begin.