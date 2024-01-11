Caught on Camera

Body cam video shows fleeing teen car burglary suspect Tased by Coral Gables cop

The teen who ran is also suspected of having committed numerous other vehicle burglaries in Coral Gables over the past month, police said

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tense new body camera video shows a teen car burglary suspect being Tased by a Coral Gables officer during a foot chase over the weekend.

The incident happened early Sunday when Coral Gables Police officials said two suspicious juveniles were spotted by the department's new Crime Suppression Team in the 1300 block of Venetia Avenue.

Officers approached and took one of the juveniles into custody while the other fled, police said.

The body camera footage released by police on Wednesday showed an officer running after the teen with her Taser in her hand.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"Stop, you're gonna get Tased!" she yells at the running suspect.

But when he won't stop, she fires the Taser, hitting him and knocking him to the ground.

The juvenile starts to get up as the officer yells at him to stay down, then shocks him again.

Local

CDC 2 hours ago

Carbon monoxide is a ‘silent killer.' Here's what to know about CO poisoning and how to prevent it

Miami-Dade County 2 hours ago

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue lieutenant arrested on robbery charge

"Chill!" the teen yells as another officer arrives and starts to take him into custody.

"Sir, I'm having a seizure," the teen tells the second officer.

Both juveniles were arrested for loitering and prowling. The teen who ran is also suspected of having committed numerous other vehicle burglaries in Coral Gables over the past month and will be charged accordingly, police said.

"The New Crime Suppression Team (CST) was created in part to attack this on-going issue in our city. We are proud of the work they did on this case to address countywide problem in our community," Coral Gables Chief of Police Edward Hudak said in a statement.

This article tagged under:

Caught on CameraCoral Gables
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us