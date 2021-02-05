Miami-Dade County

Body Found in Rubble After Crews Extinguish Dumpster Fire in Miami-Dade

Authorities are investigating after a body was found amid the rubble after fire rescue crews extinguished a dumpster fire in Miami-Dade County early Friday.

Homicide investigators responded to the scene behind the 189000 block of Northeast 1st Place in Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed a body was found in a dumpster at the scene but gave no other information.

Video showed a smoldering pile of rubbish where the body was discovered.

Fire rescue crews had responded to the incident to put out the fire, officials said.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Please check back for more updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade Countyfirerubbish fire
