Body of Dead Woman Found in Miami Beach Hotel Room: Police

Police are investigating after the body of a dead woman was found Tuesday night in a Miami Beach hotel room.

Miami Beach Police were called to the Sherry Fronternac hotel, located at 6565 Collins Avenue, just before 7 p.m. after a woman called and asked for a welfare check for her co-worker.

Officers arrived and found the woman's body in the room. Police have not released the victim's identity at this time.

Miami Beach Police are investigating the scene as a homicide and are following several leads.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.