Body of Missing Miramar Teen Found in Lake: Police

The search for a Miramar teen who went missing earlier this week has ended after his body was discovered in a lake, police said Friday.

Linnon "LJ" Latham, 18, had been last seen around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday near Vizcaya Park along Southwest 55th Street, Miramar Police officials said.

Missing: Linnon Latham, 18, was last seen on 4/11/2023 at approx. 11:30 p.m., near Vizcaya Park, located on the 14200 block of SW 55 Street. He was wearing a white t-shirt, red Adidas jogger & Gucci slides. Anyone with info. on his whereabouts is urged to call police immediately. pic.twitter.com/yLwULmVVbQ — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) April 12, 2023

Police said his body was found in the same area Thursday evening.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the search for Linnon "LJ" Latham has come to a close," police said in a statement.

Police said no fould play was suspected at this time, but said his cause of death will be determined by the Broward County Medical Examiner.