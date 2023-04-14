Miramar

Body of Missing Miramar Teen Found in Lake: Police

By Brian Hamacher

The search for a Miramar teen who went missing earlier this week has ended after his body was discovered in a lake, police said Friday.

Linnon "LJ" Latham, 18, had been last seen around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday near Vizcaya Park along Southwest 55th Street, Miramar Police officials said.

Police said his body was found in the same area Thursday evening.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the search for Linnon "LJ" Latham has come to a close," police said in a statement.

Police said no fould play was suspected at this time, but said his cause of death will be determined by the Broward County Medical Examiner.

