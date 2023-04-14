Body of Missing Miramar Teen Found in Lake: Police

The search for a Miramar teen who went missing earlier this week has ended after his body was discovered in a lake, police said Friday.
Linnon "LJ" Latham, 18, had been last seen around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday near Vizcaya Park along Southwest 55th Street, Miramar Police officials said.
Police said his body was found in the same area Thursday evening.
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.
"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the search for Linnon "LJ" Latham has come to a close," police said in a statement.
Police said no fould play was suspected at this time, but said his cause of death will be determined by the Broward County Medical Examiner.