decision 2022

Book Tops Sharief in Contentious District 35 Senate Race in Broward

Book, the Democratic leader in the Florida Senate, defeated Sharief, the former Broward County mayor, the newly-drawn Senate District 35

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Lauren Book defeated fellow Broward Democrat Barbara Sharief Tuesday in one of the more contentious local primaries in Florida this year.

Book, the Democratic leader in the Florida Senate, defeated Sharief, the former Broward County mayor, the newly-drawn Senate District 35, which encompasses western Broward County including Hollywood, Davie, Cooper City, Pembroke Pines, Weston, and Miramar.

  • State Senate District 35 (Dem)

    100% reporting

    • Winner

      Lauren Book

      60%

      37,691

    • Barbara Sharief

      40%

      24,729

The Republican-dominated legislature redrew the legislative boundaries during redistricting. Book was drawn outside of the new Senate District 35 so she moved from her home in Plantation to Davie. Sharief lived in the new district and criticized Book for moving in.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

DECISION 2022

decision 2022 2 hours ago

Cherfilus-McCormick, Moskowitz, Taddeo Among Primary Winners in South Florida House Races

decision 2022 3 hours ago

Crist Wins Democratic Primary, Will Face DeSantis in Florida Governor's Race

Book, the founder and CEO of the non-profit Lauren’s Kids, which works to stop child sex abuse, and Sharief, the founder of the in-home healthcare company South Florida Pediatric Home Care, spent months battling for the district seat.

Sharief’s company reached an agreement with Medicaid after her company was found to be overbilling. Book claimed in a TV ad that she defrauded the government healthcare program.

A political committee supporting Book called "Winning Florida" described Sharief as having a "shameful record on guns" in a mailer that included an image of the Democrat holding a rifle and referenced a resolution in Broward County trying to support the manufacturer of assault rifles years ago.

The photo was from a gun buyback program Sharief said was taken out of context. Sharief took it personal because her father was murdered by a gunman when she was a teenager.

Book denied she had any connection to the mail piece. Sharief filed a lawsuit against Book for defamation. Book denied the allegations, calling the lawsuit "frivolous."

Sharief counter-attacked Book, using old footage from a reality show about Book’s wedding, criticizing her for having a lavish lifestyle. Book’s father is one of the most powerful lobbyists in the state, Ronald Book.

Sharief also criticized Book for being too soft on Florida Republicans in Tallahassee, pointing to her choice not to call for a record vote on whether lawmakers support abortion exceptions for rape, human-trafficking, and incest.

Book was first elected in 2016. Sharief was the first Black woman to be Broward County mayor, and lost her bid in a 2021 special election to Congress.

This article tagged under:

decision 2022FloridaBroward CountyFlorida primaryBarbara Sharief
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us