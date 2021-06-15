Boy Hospitalized, Man Treated After Being Bitten by Sharks in Volusia County

A 12-year-old boy and 71-year-old man are recovering after being bitten by sharks in two separate incidents Monday in Volusia County, officials said.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports the child was visiting from Cocoa Beach and jumped off his surfboard into waist-deep water near New Smyrna Beach when he was bitten on the right calf.

The boy was treated at the scene by Fire Rescue crews and later transported to Halifax Health Medical Center in nearby Daytona Beach. Officials have not released the boy’s identity or condition.

Around the same time, the man who was visiting from Jupiter was standing in knee-deep water when he was bitten on the right foot by a shark, according to officials.

The man was treated at the scene and later released.