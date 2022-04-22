Breezy Friday Across South Florida Before Weekend Showers Arrive

South Florida will be feeling quite breezy to end the work week before the arrival of some showers to make for a wet weekend.

A mild and windy Friday is ahead with a few passing showers. Winds will remain out of the northeast around 15-20 mph with gusts 25+ mph.

A wind advisory remains in effect until 8pm Friday for all of coastal Broward and Miami-Dade. Partly cloudy skies will be over head with a few showers throughout the afternoon.

The weekend forecast remains windy but a touch drier with just an isolated chance of rain and highs in the low to mid 80s.

