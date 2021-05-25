first alert weather

Breezy Tuesday Across South Florida Before Temperatures Rise Throughout Work Week

The winds will slowly relax and turn to the south this week, allowing for more humidity and warmer temperatures

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

South Florida will continue to feel the breeze Tuesday - but the wind will soon give way to a gradual rise in temperatures by the end of the work week.

The continuing breeze will prompt a moderate risk of rip currents. Otherwise, expect a mostly sunny and comfortable day with low humidity and highs in the mid-80s.

The winds will slowly relax and turn to the south this week. This will allow for more humidity and warmer temperatures.

Look for upper 80s by the end of the week.

For a sneak peek at Memorial Day Weekend, humidity will be high with highs approaching 90.

Isolated storms are possible too in typical weather, actually, for this time of the year.

