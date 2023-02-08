Brickell Bridge Reopens After Being Closed for Hours for Miami Police Investigation

The Brickell Bridge was closed for hours Wednesday while Miami Police were conducting an investigation.

Officials tweeted around 9:20 a.m. that the bridge was temporarily closed from Southeast 5th Street to 7th Street.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to an active police investigation, we have temporarily closed the Brickell Bridge/ Brickell Avenue from S.E. 5 to 7 Streets. Please avoid this area and seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/hHKeva6s2s — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) February 8, 2023

The bridge was closed into the early afternoon. Police tweeted around 2:15 p.m. that it was reopened after the incident came to a positive resolution.

UPDATE: We have reopened Brickell Avenue/Brickell Bridge after the incident came to a positive resolution. Thank You all for your patience and understanding. Traffic is flowing slowly. MV https://t.co/OVF3g6Ql61 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) February 8, 2023

No other information was given.

