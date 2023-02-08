Brickell Bridge Reopens After Being Closed for Hours for Miami Police Investigation

The Brickell Bridge was closed for hours Wednesday while Miami Police were conducting an investigation.
Officials tweeted around 9:20 a.m. that the bridge was temporarily closed from Southeast 5th Street to 7th Street.
The bridge was closed into the early afternoon. Police tweeted around 2:15 p.m. that it was reopened after the incident came to a positive resolution.
No other information was given.
