Brightline confirms addition of new Stuart station along Florida's Treasure Coast

Residents along Florida's Treasure Coast will soon be able to hop on a Brightline train.

The company has officially broken its silence and confirmed that it will conduct a ceremony Monday in Stuart to outline its plan to build a station there.

The proposed location for the station is 500 Southeast Flagler Avenue, in the city's downtown area right near the Martin County Courthouse.

According to NBC6 affiliate WPTV, Brightline considered five proposals in Martin and St. Lucie counties.

In a 2018 settlement with Martin County, Brightline was required to build a station along the Treasure Coast either in Martin or St. Lucie counties within five years of launching service to Orlando, which began back in September 2023.

Aside from Orlando and downtown West Palm Beach, the train line operates stations in Boca Raton, downtown Fort Lauderdale, Aventura and downtown Miami.