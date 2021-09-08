Broward Center to Require Masks, Recent Negative COVID-19 Test for Guests

Mandatory face coverings and proof of a recent negative COVID-19 tests will be required for all guests at The Broward Center for the Performing Arts and its partner locations.

As an alternative to a negative test, patrons of the Broward Center and The Parker will be able to provide documentation showing full vaccination status, the venue announced Tuesday.

The new policy will begin Sept. 22, when the 2021-2022 concert season opens. Masks will be required for any guest 2 years of age or older, and proof of a negative test or vaccination will be required for anyone 12 or older.

"Since the pandemic closed concert halls around the world, we have been working with other industry leaders who share a deep commitment to public, guest and staff safety on a path forward to raising the curtain again," Broward Center President and CEO Kelley Shanley said in a statement. "The return of live performing arts depends on artist and audience confidence. Many artists are now requesting these type of safety protocols, and our new policy is quickly becoming the industry standard and similar to those being implemented by Broadway theaters, major concert promoters and venues around the nation."

The policy applies to all ticketed events including those presented by the Broward Center and its partners in the arts including Bank of America Broadway in Fort Lauderdale, Florida Grand Opera, Gold Coast Jazz, Miami City Ballet, Slow Burn Theatre Company and Symphony of the Americas.

Vaccinations will be required for staff, volunteers and crew working performances.

For more information visit BrowardCenter.org/safety.