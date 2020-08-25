Broward Commissioners Honor Taravella Athletic Director Who Died From COVID-19 Complications

J.P. Taravella High School athletic director Jason Stein, who died of complications from COVID-19 last week, was honored by Broward County commissioners at Tuesday's meeting.

Commissioners held a moment of silence for Stein, who died Thursday at age 46.

In addition to his athletic director duties, Stein had worked as a coach, teacher, driver's ed instructor and counselor at the Coral Springs school, Principal Mary DeArmas said in a statement.

"Coach Stein was a perfect example of being one of the leaders of our JPT family," DeArmas said in the statement. "He never met a stranger, he was as REAL as anyone could be and most people quickly picked up that he was all HEART."

DeArmas said Stein battled the coronavirus in the hospital for over a month.

Stein was married with two daughters.