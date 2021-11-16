Broward County Announces New Mayor, Vice Mayor

Broward County has a new Mayor and new Vice Mayor to lead the County through the next year.

Commissioner Michael Udine has been selected as the new mayor of Broward County and Commissioner Lamar P. Fisher was selected by the Board to serve as Vice Mayor.

"My theme for the upcoming year will be a Healthy and Sustainable Broward," said Udine. "This will include a focus on physical and mental health, financial health including jobs and personal finances and the overall health of our economy," said Udine.

In 2016, Udine was elected to serve as a Broward County Commissioner and served as Vice Mayor in November 2020. He also served as the Mayor and City Commissioner of Parkland for more than a decade.

The Broward County Charter stipulates that Commissioners, elected from single member districts, vote annually in November for the position of Mayor and Vice Mayor.

Fisher is a fourth-generation resident of Broward County. Beginning in 1994, he served on the City of Pompano Beach Planning and Zoning Board for eight years. He was then successfully elected as the Pompano Beach City Commissioner for District 3 in 2002 and re-elected in 2004 and 2006.

Following in his grandfather's footsteps, in 2007 Lamar was elected Mayor-at-Large of Pompano Beach and served further re-election terms in 2010, 2013 and 2016 through November of 2018.