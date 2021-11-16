Broward County

Broward County Announces New Mayor, Vice Mayor

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Broward County has a new Mayor and new Vice Mayor to lead the County through the next year. 

Commissioner Michael Udine has been selected as the new mayor of Broward County and Commissioner Lamar P. Fisher was selected by the Board to serve as Vice Mayor. 

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

"My theme for the upcoming year will be a Healthy and Sustainable Broward," said Udine. "This will include a focus on physical and mental health, financial health including jobs and personal finances and the overall health of our economy," said Udine.

In 2016, Udine was elected to serve as a Broward County Commissioner and served as Vice Mayor in November 2020. He also served as the Mayor and City Commissioner of Parkland for more than a decade. 

Local

Broward County 42 mins ago

FBI Searching for Suspect Who Robbed Plantation Bank

Florida 36 mins ago

FSU Determines 3 Professors Guilty of Sexual Misconduct

The Broward County Charter stipulates that Commissioners, elected from single member districts, vote annually in November for the position of Mayor and Vice Mayor.

Fisher is a fourth-generation resident of Broward County.  Beginning in 1994, he served on the City of Pompano Beach Planning and Zoning Board for eight years. He was then successfully elected as the Pompano Beach City Commissioner for District 3 in 2002 and re-elected in 2004 and 2006.

Following in his grandfather's footsteps, in 2007 Lamar was elected Mayor-at-Large of Pompano Beach and served further re-election terms in 2010, 2013 and 2016 through November of 2018.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyMayorvice mayorCommissioner Lamar P. FisherCommissioner Michael Udine
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us