Broward County Extends Nightly Curfew

Officials in Broward have extended the county's curfew through the weekend.

The curfew is in effect each day from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Monday, August 3 at 5 p.m.

No person, in all incorporated and unincorporated areas of Broward County, should be out in any street or sidewalk for any purpose except for active-duty police, fire rescue, first responders, news media, delivery or transportation drivers and more. The new order also says people returning directly to their homes after one-way vehicular travel of more than 100 miles are also exempted.

The county's emergency order also clarifies other orders regarding facial covering requirements, rental or vacation homes, outdoor events and more. It was issued Wednesday in response to the rising number of coronavirus cases and to county hospitals nearing capacity.

Facial coverings are required in Broward County, but residents are not required to wear them in their homes.

The order also clarifies that outdoor, open air events are not permitted unless a reopening or operating plan is submitted and approved by the county administrator.

Visible signage requiring masks and encouraging social distancing applies to all establishments and should be placed at main entry points.

Read the full emergency order here.

As of Wednesday, Broward County reported 52,970 COVID-19 cases, an increase of more than 1,300, along with 638 virus-related deaths, an increase of 31. Intensive care unit beds at hospitals in the county were at 92% capacity.