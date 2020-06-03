Broward County Lifts Nightly Curfew; Miami-Dade Moves Curfew to Midnight

Broward County has lifted its nightly curfew, while the curfew in Miami-Dade was moved to start at midnight.

A 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew was issued in both counties earlier this week in response to the unrest between police and protesters during demonstrations over George Floyd's death.

Broward County's curfew was supposed to last through Sunday, but County Administrator Bertha Henry terminated the Emergency Curfew Order on Wednesday.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez pushed back their curfew to midnight but can change the curfew time again if "conditions change." The new curfew is effective Wednesday and remains in effect until further notice.

Attention everyone: Effective tonight, I have moved the curfew time to midnight for Miami-Dade County. Beaches will remain closed for tomorrow. Keep in mind that curfew time may change again if street conditions change. — Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) June 3, 2020

In Broward County, the curfew can be reimposed if "there is evidence of possible civil unrest that threatens the health, safety, or welfare of the public," county officials said. Incorporated and unincorporated areas of the county may reimpose the curfew with as little as one hour prior written notice if they feel it is needed.

Read the full order here.