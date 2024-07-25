Travis Scott arraignment rescheduled after he allegedly yelled at yacht in Miami Beach

Rapper Travis Scott was scheduled to have an arraignment hearing Thursday after he was arrested for disorderly intoxication and trespassing in Miami Beach in June.

The hearing has been reset for Wednesday, July 31. Scott is currently on his European tour, Circus Maximus.

Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, was allegedly yelling at occupants of a yacht when officers responded to the dock at 300 Alton Road.

Although he was told to leave by police, he came back and tried to make his way to the vessel, according to an arrest report.

The complainant reportedly did not want to press charges, but did want the rapper off of the yacht.

Police said when Scott, 33, started speaking to officers, he began yelling, “becoming erratic, disturbing the peace of the occupants of the marina and nearby residential buildings causing a public disturbance.”

The rapper was arrested and later “admitted that he had been drinking alcohol and stated ‘It’s Miami,’" according to police.

He later posted $650 bond.