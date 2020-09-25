Broward County Mayor Relaxes COVID Restrictions Amid Low Positivity Rates

Officials in Broward County have decided to roll back some coronavirus regulations in response to improvements in the county's infection rate, Mayor Dale V.C. Holness announced Friday.

"I'd like to start by thanking the people of Broward County for following the orders that we have issued and doing what we need to do to prevent the spread of coronavirus," the mayor said at a press conference Friday morning.

"It is working. The results are that for the past two weeks, we've seen a positivity rate of less than 5%. That's great."

As a result, Holness said, the county would be making adjustments to loosen some of its public health guidelines. The changes include:

Banquet facilities and other function spaces can operate at 50% capacity, with certain restrictions still in place (such as no more than 100 people allowed in a room)

Non-professional organized athletic activities with spectators, such as high school and little league games, can operate with some restrictions still in place

Restaurant counters can be used for seating, though no liquor can be sold to patrons there

Children under 17 can now be grouped together in groups larger than 10 at daycare facilities

Restaurant and food establishments can have billiard and other games operating inside the facility

Apartment complexes and homeowners associations may now allow residents to invite guests; complexes and associations also no longer need to have someone on-site while the pool is being used

Restaurants can have live performers, provided those performers be at least 10 feet away from guests, and patrons must wear masks when not seated at their tables

Non-organized sports at parks will now be allowed for groups of up to 10 people, though masks must be worn while not actively engaging in the sports activity

All these changes are effective immediately, with the exception of allowing banquet halls and event spaces to open, which will take effect on October 2nd.

Mayor Holness noted that bars and clubs will remain closed at this time, and that he hopes several voting centers can be turned into drive-by ballot drop-off locations soon.

"I'm proud of the people of Broward County. We're all in this together, and COVID has taught us this," Holness said. "What affects one can and often does affect the other."