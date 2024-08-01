Broward County Public Schools

Broward County Public Schools expands after school supper programs

With Back-to-school right around the corner, Broward county Public Schools (BCPS) has got your back with new schools added to the after school's supper programs.

By Lara Priven

Broward County Public Schools' Supper Program makes sure that over 9,000 participating students receive nutritious meals daily.

BCPS has announced that they have expanded their After School Supper Program.

The meals are funded by the federal Child Care Food Program.

The schools added to the list are:

  • Coral Springs Middle School
  • Coral Springs High School
  • McNab Elementary School
  • Peters Elementary School
  • Walter C. Young Middle School

The schools participating in the program are the following:

