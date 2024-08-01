Broward County Public Schools expands after school supper programs

Broward County Public Schools' Supper Program makes sure that over 9,000 participating students receive nutritious meals daily.

BCPS has announced that they have expanded their After School Supper Program.

The meals are funded by the federal Child Care Food Program.

The schools added to the list are:

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Coral Springs Middle School

Coral Springs High School

McNab Elementary School

Peters Elementary School

Walter C. Young Middle School

The schools participating in the program are the following: