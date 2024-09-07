Broward County

Possible threat against Broward County schools posted on social media: BSO

TMU and Real Time Crime Center detectives are working with various law enforcement agencies to investigate the possible threat, BSO said.

By NBC6

Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a social media post that contained a possible threat against some schools across Broward County, according to a spokesperson.

TMU and Real Time Crime Center detectives are working with various law enforcement agencies to investigate the possible threat, BSO stated.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

BSO said the schools mentioned were located in different cities, but did not specify which ones.

Broward County Public Schools posted to X on Saturday afternoon that it was aware of a threatening post circulating on social media.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Broward Schools also alerted parents of the threat investigation through an email.

A BSO spokesperson noted that, under Florida law, a person who makes threats can be charged with a felony for written threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting.

This article tagged under:

Broward County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us