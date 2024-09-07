Possible threat against Broward County schools posted on social media: BSO

Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a social media post that contained a possible threat against some schools across Broward County, according to a spokesperson.

TMU and Real Time Crime Center detectives are working with various law enforcement agencies to investigate the possible threat, BSO stated.

BSO said the schools mentioned were located in different cities, but did not specify which ones.

Broward County Public Schools posted to X on Saturday afternoon that it was aware of a threatening post circulating on social media.

The District is aware of a social media post threatening several of our schools and is working closely with local law enforcement to determine the credibility of the threat and taking steps to identify those responsible.

We will keep stakeholders informed on the status of the… — Broward Schools (@browardschools) September 7, 2024

Broward Schools also alerted parents of the threat investigation through an email.

A BSO spokesperson noted that, under Florida law, a person who makes threats can be charged with a felony for written threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting.