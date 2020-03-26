Broward County Unveils Hotline for Coronavirus Questions

Residents in Broward County have a new way to get needed information on the coronavirus pandemic as well as conduct pre-screening for testing eligibility.

The new hotline, in addition to one already in place from the Florida Department of Health, will be available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and provides the public with information and answers questions.

The COVID-19 hotline is 954-357-9500.

Those taking phone calls will be able to conduct over-the-phone screening to see if callers are eligible to be sent to testing sites in the county.

The state’s hotline, which is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, can be reached at 1-866-779-6121.