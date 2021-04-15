Broward Department of Health Vaccine Sites Not Requiring Appointments

All Broward County Department of Health COVID-19 vaccine sites are no longer requiring appointments, officials said Thursday.

The appointment requirement has been dropped until further notice, and anyone who already has an appointment can either keep it or go to any of the Broward sites at any time during operating hours, the department of health said.

The department of health is administering the Pfizer vaccine at a number of locations throughout the county, at drive-through and walk-up sites.

