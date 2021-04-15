coronavirus

Broward Department of Health Vaccine Sites Not Requiring Appointments

Anyone who already has an appointment can either keep it or go to any of the Broward sites at any time during operating hours

NBC Universal, Inc.

All Broward County Department of Health COVID-19 vaccine sites are no longer requiring appointments, officials said Thursday.

The appointment requirement has been dropped until further notice, and anyone who already has an appointment can either keep it or go to any of the Broward sites at any time during operating hours, the department of health said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The department of health is administering the Pfizer vaccine at a number of locations throughout the county, at drive-through and walk-up sites.

Local

Miami-Dade 2 mins ago

Rolling Loud Music Festival Returning to Hard Rock Stadium This July

Miami 1 hour ago

‘Reefa,' Film About Graffiti Artist Who Died After Police Taser Incident, Comes to Miami Theater

For more information about locations, click here.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusFloridaCOVID-19Broward Countycoronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us