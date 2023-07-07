Broward deputies search for shooter who killed woman sitting in Slingshot

Broward Sheriff's deputies are searching for more information on the fatal shooting of a woman who was killed while sitting in a Slingshot vehicle on the Fourth of July.

The shooting happened at around 7:15 p.m. in the 2900 block of Northwest 8th Street, according to BSO.

Destiny Bucknor was a passenger in the Slingshot that was driven by a man, whose identity was not released. They were driving westbound down NW 8th Street when someone shot at them, striking Bucknor, BSO said.

Bucknor was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

A motive remains unknown.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call homicide Detective Steven Novak at 954-321-4325 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app. Any anonymous tips can be submitted through Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.