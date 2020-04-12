Broward Healthcare Workers Receive Easter Sunday Surprise Amid Pandemic

Healthcare workers in the midst of battling the coronavirus pandemic received an outpouring of support from a South Florida church on Easter Sunday.

Families with City Rev Church brought signs, songs and smiles – while practicing social distancing – for workers at Memorial West Hospital in Pembroke Pines.

Some workers called the gesture an Easter miracle.

“Some of them are not even with their families, they can’t go to church or synagogue where they worship,” Memorial Hospital CEO, Leah Carpenter, said. “When we had this opportunity it was like a blessing from god.”

Workers were given communion, safely stored in individually packaged zip lock bags.

Some of the group also brought their signs to healthcare workers at a Memorial Hospital in Miramar. Only select families that quarantined together were able to attend.

The event was organized with the help of the church’s pastor, Robey Barnes. He says so many people volunteered to help that many were sadly turned away.

“[Healthcare workers] are serving and loving our community,” Barnes said. “We want to show them support at a time like this.”