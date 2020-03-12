Broward, Miami-Dade Public Schools Remaining Open Amid Coronavirus Concerns

The leaders of both Miami-Dade and Broward public schools said Thursday that classes will remain in session despite concerns over coronavirus in both counties.

Broward School Superintendent Robert Runcie and Miami-Dade School Superintendent Alberto Carvalho both stressed that neither school system had any confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday.

"Our goal is to keep our schools open as long as possible while making sure that we're prioritizing the safety of our students and our staff," Runcie said at a news conference.

Runcie said Broward Schools have canceled all international travel, and all out of state travel has been suspended. Starting Monday all travel in-state will also be suspended.

In addition, all students and employees traveling voluntarily to any of the CDC's level 3 areas must self report and self isolate for 14 days after returning, Runcie said.

States of emergency were declared in Miami-Dade after the first coronavirus case was confirmed.

Carvalho said Miami-Dade also isn't canceling classes or athletic and after-school activities for now, saying a disruption to the school system would be "monumental."

"We see no reason at this point to shut down a single school in Miami-Dade, much less the school system," Carvalho said Thursday.

All international travel and out of state travel has been canceled, and in-state travel is being evaluated on a case-by-case basis, Carvalho said.

Schools in both counties are continuing with extra cleaning, and are making sure they're stocked with supplies. Both Runcie and Carvalho said they have plans in place in case schools close and students have to continue classes through online learning.

Click here for more information on COVID-19 from Miami-Dade Schools

Click here for more information on COVID-19 from Broward Schools