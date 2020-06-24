Broward County

Broward Officials to Address Rise in Coronavirus Cases in County

Broward has been one of Florida's hardest hit counties amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Officials from Broward have scheduled a Wednesday news conference to discuss the rise in coronavirus cases in the county.

Mayor Dale Holness, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony, and mayors from cities throughout the county will also be discussing steps they're taking to ensure compliance with reopening restrictions and safety rules.

Broward has been one of Florida's hardest hit counties amid the COVID-19 outbreak. As of Tuesday, the county had more than 11,700 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 377 virus-related deaths.

