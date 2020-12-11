Broward One of Two Pilot Florida Counties Taking Part in Covid Vaccination Effort

Broward County will be joining Pinellas as the first two counties in Florida to take part in a COVID-19 vaccination effort prioritizing residents and caretakers at skilled nursing facilities.

officials with the Department of Health in Broward said the initial distribution of vaccines to protect Florida’s most vulnerable residents is expected as early as next week.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is a sign of hope as we fight this pandemic in Florida," Dr. Paula Thaqi, director of the Florida Department of Health in Broward, said in a statement. “We are still encouraging residents and visitors to take common sense precautions to protect themselves from the spread of the virus. These include frequent hand washing, wearing masks, maintaining six feet of social distancing and staying home if you are feeling sick. These precautions are more important now than ever."

Advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday recommended the emergency authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The third phase of the vaccine’s use in test participants demonstrated it was 95% effective following two doses.

Paramedic teams will administer the vaccines. COVID-19 vaccines from other manufacturers will be available for use at later dates as supplies reach the state.