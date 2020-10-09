Broward Public Schools Begin to Welcome Students Back to Campuses

Broward County Public Schools is welcoming some of its student back to campus today for in-person classes, one day after Miami-Dade schools confirmed several COVID cases among students.

Only 20% of Broward students are expected to physically return to campus over the next week as the schools reopen to different grade groups on a staggered schedule.

"They can expect to see a lot of safety protocols in place," Superintendent Robert Runcie said when asked what students should expect upon arrival at their campuses. "All students are required to wear a mask, desks are spaced out and there will be a lot less students," he said.

Runcie also urged parents to be vigilant of their children's health.

"To our parents, make sure you check on your child every day before they leave home," he said. "Make sure they're aware if they've been around anyone with COVID or if they're displaying any symptoms."

On Thursday, Miami-Dade County Public Schools confirmed that it has "multiple positive cases" of COVID-19 since students returned to the classrooms earlier this week.

District Director Natalia Zea did not specify the number of cases or name the schools impacted. She said those schools and the individuals affected were notified and more information would be on the district's reopening site on Friday morning.

Earlier in the day, the district had confirmed one student at William Lehman Elementary School tested positive for the virus.

Asked if Broward was prepared to handle a potential outbreak of cases, Runcie told NBC 6 he believed the schools were appropriately staffed with healthcare workers to be able to deal with it.

If any students show symptoms or are exposed, they will be moved to an isolation room and assessed, Runcie said.