Broward School Board bans religious and political signs on all school campuses

By Lorena Inclán

Religious and political signage or advertisements will no longer be allowed on any Broward County Public School grounds after the board approved a policy change at a meeting Tuesday.

The board voted 8-1 to prohibit religious banners from being placed on school grounds.

"We want to make sure that our schools are welcoming to every student no matter what they believe," said board member Rebecca Thompson, who voted in favor of the ban, which also applies to political signage.

The vote comes after issues at some schools including Cooper City High School, where a banner paid for by Pentecostals of Cooper City was removed from the school following a complaint.

The district is also facing a lawsuit by someone who requested to display a Satan-related message at a school but was refused.

In Thompson's view, the policy change will help protect the district from future lawsuits.

